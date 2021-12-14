Skip to main content
December 14, 2021
One killed in three-vehicle crash in Buffalo
Publish date:

One killed in three-vehicle crash in Buffalo

The 61-year-old driver was making a left turn when he was rear-ended.
Author:

Pixabay

The 61-year-old driver was making a left turn when he was rear-ended.

A driver was killed in a three-vehicle collision on Hwy. 55 in Wright County on Monday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says an 18-year-old man from Buffalo driving a Pontiac G6 rear-ended a Buick that had stopped to make a left turn into Junction Towing on eastbound Hwy. 55 around 3:25 p.m.

The impact caused the Buick to be pushed into westbound traffic, where it collided with a westbound Chevy Impala being driven by an 86-year-old man from Maple Lake.

The driver of the Buick, identified as 61-year-old Doug Long of Buffalo, was killed in the collision.

The drivers of the Pontiac and Chevy, as well as an 81-year-old female passenger in the Chevy, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Next Up

ambulance
MN News

One killed in three-vehicle crash near Buffalo

The 61-year-old driver was making a left turn when he was rear-ended.

Screen Shot 2021-12-14 at 8.28.52 AM
MN Weather

Damaging winds, tornadoes possible with 'rare weather setup' Wednesday

Ten days before Christmas and there could be tornadoes in Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2021-12-13 at 3.12.47 PM
MN News

Sheriff: Driver killed self on I-94 after police chase

The incident apparently began with a shooting near St. Cloud Monday afternoon.

r a julian - carlton county jail - crop
MN News

Charges: After killing wife, man told deputy she was sick in bed

The suspect also said he'd rather the deputy not go check on her, the complaint alleges.

30805 Olson St, Pequot Lakes, Minnesota - September 2019
MN News

Pequot Lakes cancels school Monday, police cite 'safety concerns'

Few details have been provided.

Burnsville Minnesota solar installation - All Energy Solar
Sponsored Story

Why the time to switch to solar power is now

Solar energy has become so popular and affordable that some potential solar customers could end up out in the cold if they don’t act soon

Screen Shot 2021-12-13 at 3.12.47 PM
MN News

Police activity shuts down Interstate 94 in Monticello

MnDOT says traffic could be closed in that area until Monday night.

derek chauvin
MN News

Chauvin will change his 'not guilty' plea in federal civil rights case

He'd previously pleaded not guilty in the case.

Rosabella - Azure Davis Ruff Start - 1 crop
MN News

Dog found locked in crate, left in alley during frigid weather

A volunteer with a pet rescue organization happened to drive by and spot the curled-up animal.

Christine Beeson
MN News

Missing ex-hockey standout from Minneapolis is safe, family says

Authorities have canceled the missing person alert.

blaine instacart receipt feature crop censored
MN News

Instacart driver allegedly destroys order, leaves note saying 'f*** the police'

The note was an apparent reference to the customer's "Thank You Blaine PD" lawn sign.

Screen Shot 2021-12-13 at 9.11.57 AM
MN Lifestyle

Geminid Meteor Shower will be most visible Monday night

The annual shower will peak at around 2 a.m.

Related

Screen Shot 2021-01-07 at 6.47.36 AM
MN News

One killed in stolen vehicle crash in St. Paul

The driver of the stolen vehicle broadsided another vehicle, police say.

MN News

Driver from Minneapolis killed in morning crash on I-494

The 63-year-old was rear ended while stalled in the center lane.

MN News

Shakopee man killed in collision near Willmar

He was the driver of a Chevrolet truck that broadsided an SUV.

ambulance
MN News

Three killed in car, bus crash north of Twin Cities

The crash happened Friday morning.

ambulance
MN News

Driver, 86, killed in head-on crash near Becker

Police say he lost control of his vehicle.

MN News

Teen killed after being thrown from vehicle in crash near Wadena

The 19-year-old from rural Sebeka died Thursday morning.

MN News

Passenger from Windom killed in Oregon crash

The 80 year old died at the scene.

ambulance
MN News

Minnesota woman killed, 6 others injured in crash near Willmar

The woman who died was 83 years old.