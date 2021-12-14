One killed in three-vehicle crash near Buffalo

A driver was killed in a three-vehicle collision on Hwy. 55 in Wright County on Monday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says an 18-year-old man from Buffalo driving a Pontiac G6 rear-ended a Buick that had stopped to make a left turn into Junction Towing on eastbound Hwy. 55 around 3:25 p.m.

The impact caused the Buick to be pushed into westbound traffic, where it collided with a westbound Chevy Impala being driven by an 86-year-old man from Maple Lake.

The driver of the Buick, identified as 61-year-old Doug Long of Buffalo, was killed in the collision.

The drivers of the Pontiac and Chevy, as well as an 81-year-old female passenger in the Chevy, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.