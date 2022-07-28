Skip to main content
One killed, two injured as fight leads to gunfire in downtown Minneapolis

It's the 50th homicide this year so far in Minneapolis.

Chad Davis, Flickr

A man was killed and two more were injured after police say a fight "escalated to gunfire" in downtown Minneapolis in the early hours of Thursday.

A Minneapolis Police Department release says officers reported a fight "occurring inside and extending out of a business" on 4th Street North near 1st Avenue North.

"With officers in the immediate area and others arriving, the fight escalated to gunfire," MPD said, with some of the gunfire being "fully automatic."

No officers fired shots during the incident. A man was confirmed dead at the scene from gunshot wounds, while a man in his 40s has life-threatening injuries, and another man suffered non-life-threatening wounds.

One man was arrested at the scene and a gun recovered, while a second gun was also found.

The victim's name will be released at a later stage by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information about the incident should call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or visit www.CrimeStoppersMN.org

It marks the 50th homicide in Minneapolis this year.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

