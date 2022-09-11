Man in custody after five-hour standoff with St. Paul police

One man is in custody after threatening to set a house on fire during a standoff with St. Paul police that lasted more than five hours.

According to the St. Paul Police Department, officers were called to a domestic incident on the 400 block of Hope Street at around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

At the home, officers encountered a man with a knife. The other residents were escorted out of the house, and the area was secured. SPPD SWAT and negotiator crews were then called in.

During the standoff, the man threatened to set the house on fire. But St. Paul fire crews were able to shut off gas to the house.

At around 9 p.m., the man was taken into custody. He was taken to the hospital to be evaluated for smoke exposure before being booked into Ramsey County Jail.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.