Skip to main content
Man in custody after five-hour standoff with St. Paul police

Man in custody after five-hour standoff with St. Paul police

During the standoff, the man threatened to set the house on fire.

Tony Webster via Flickr

During the standoff, the man threatened to set the house on fire.

One man is in custody after threatening to set a house on fire during a standoff with St. Paul police that lasted more than five hours.

According to the St. Paul Police Department, officers were called to a domestic incident on the 400 block of Hope Street at around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

At the home, officers encountered a man with a knife. The other residents were escorted out of the house, and the area was secured. SPPD SWAT and negotiator crews were then called in.

During the standoff, the man threatened to set the house on fire. But St. Paul fire crews were able to shut off gas to the house.

At around 9 p.m., the man was taken into custody. He was taken to the hospital to be evaluated for smoke exposure before being booked into Ramsey County Jail. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Man in custody after five-hour standoff with St. Paul police

During the standoff, the man threatened to set the house on fire.

Screen Shot 2022-09-11 at 1.41.48 PM
MN News

Twin Cities Target store closed Friday after employee's death

The store at Northtown closed after the worker suffered a medical emergency.

Flickr - Minneapolis police squad - Chad Davis
MN News

Teens flee after trying to carjack 70-year-old near I-94

The incident happened near West Broadway Avenue at I-94.

41911616902_b51cab74b9_k
MN News

Minneapolis man charged with using 3D printer to create machine guns

Aaron Malik Cato made his first appearance in U.S. District Court Wednesday.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Rochester: Deaths of Iowa couple in their 60s were result of murder-suicide

The couple was found dead in a Rochester home last week during a welfare check.

Screen Shot 2022-09-11 at 7.53.56 AM
MN News

Man shot in Twin Cities McDonald's parking lot

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in Brooklyn Park.

Bullwinkle's Saloon
MN News

Authorities ID victims in Bullwinkle's Saloon, north Minneapolis shootings

Three more people were injured in the shooting, one critically.

unsplash - water close-up
Minnesota Life

MN lake among 650 natural features renamed to remove derogatory term

The lake's new name is Manidoons Zaaga’igan Zhaawanor.

Screen Shot 2022-09-10 at 9.09.05 AM
MN News

Officials investigating after car found in Murray County lake

A fisherman first reported finding a car in Lake Sarah on Monday.

JAR red
MN News

New fungal disease threatening apple, juniper trees found in the Twin Cities

Japanese apple rust has not previously been found in Minnesota.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Four people – 2 of them pregnant – shot outside Minneapolis bar

It came just 24 hours one was killed and three injured in gunfire at Bullwinkle's Saloon.

image
Minnesota Life

New downtown Minneapolis wedding venue to open in January

The venue will hold up to 450 guests.

Related

Screen Shot 2019-08-19 at 8.08.05 PM
MN News

St. Paul PD: Armed man at intersection threatened to shoot himself, others

The St. Paul Police Department had asked people to avoid the area while they responded.

police lights
MN News

Man surrenders after 12-hour standoff at Eagan home

There was a SWAT response early Sunday morning.

Blaine police
MN News

Reported domestic assault leads to 5-hour standoff in Blaine

A man was inside a house with a child during the standoff.

St. Paul police squad
MN News

Police 'tactically disengage' from standoff in St. Paul

The incident lasted approximately 2 1/2 hours.

Police lights
MN News

St. Paul robbery ends with pursuit, crash, standoff in Minneapolis

Following the crash, the suspect remained in the car for four hours of negotiations with a SWAT Team.

MN News

Man fires shot from home during long standoff in Sauk Centre

Fortunately, no one was injured during the standoff.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Suspect dies by suicide after 11 hour standoff in Wisconsin motel

The standoff occurred at a motel in Balsam Lake.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Man arrested following 7-hour standoff with police in Hopkins

Police were called to report of a domestic incident Friday evening.