One person critical after massive fire at houseboat rental business

One person is in critical condition after a houseboat rental company off of Rainy Lake in International Falls caught fire Wednesday evening.

Crews with the International Falls Volunteer Fire Department were called to the fire at Northernaire Houseboats just after 5 p.m.

At the scene, crews found the main office fully engulfed in flames. Part of the building was made up of an older log structure, making it more difficult to put out, according to a release from the Koochiching County Sheriff’s Office.

Video taken by Rainy Lake Guiding shows the fire at its peak:

Two victims at the scene were taken to the Rainy Lake Medical Center. One of the victims was in critical condition and was later transferred to another hospital.

In a Facebook post, the Rainy Lake Medical Center said it had called in additional staff in response to the incident and had things “under control.”

At around 8:25 p.m., the fire had been "mostly" put out.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Minnesota Fire Marshal’s Office.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.