Orono PD: 'While you were sleeping people were creeping' through homes

Orono PD: 'While you were sleeping people were creeping through six homes'

A significant number of crimes were reported in the Orono area.

Credit: aaron_anderer via Flickr

Police are informing residents of Orono and Minnetrista about a "significant amount of property crime" that happened in darkness late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. 

"We are still working on numbers, but so far we believe to have had six occupied residential burglaries and a handful of theft from auto reports," Orono police announced. "This means while you were sleeping people were creeping through six homes. We don't want that, but we need your help to make that more difficult."

Specific locations where the burglary and auto theft parts crimes took place were not provided. No vehicles were stolen, which Orono PD described as being "abnormal in this situation." 

The warning notes that the alleged criminals are seeking unlocked homes and vehicles. Burglars are also known to access homes by finding garage door openers in unlocked vehicles. 

"Lock your vehicles, lock your residential doors and then also lock your garage access doors," police said, noting that while they "enjoy tracking down your [suspects]" they don't want you to be victimized. 

