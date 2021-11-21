Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
Orono police alert residents after series of 'smash and grab' robberies

The thieves are targeting cars and stealing valuables left inside.
The effects of a nationwide spike in auto theft are being felt in Orono, where someone's been breaking into cars and stealing the valuables left inside.

In a Friday Facebook post, the Orono Police Department issued a warning to residents about a series of recent "smash and grab" robberies:

The news release says the thieves have been breaking car windows and stealing whatever's in sight, and describes the thefts as "typically a crime of opportunity" that "occurs in just a few minutes."

Orono police are urging residents not to leave anything of value "inside and visible" in their cars — with purses, wallets, laptops, briefcases, backpacks and shopping bags considered among the items that "draw particular attention to thieves."

"Even if you don't plan on being away for more than a minute or two, please make sure everything is secure," the news release says. "Again, this type of crime happens in just moments." 

This comes amid a national increase in car thefts, a trend that spiked in 2020 due to the pandemic. 

As USA Today notes, thieves stole 880,595 vehicles in the U.S. last year — a 10.9% increase over the year before.

The paper cites various factors in the continuing auto theft problem, including joblessness as a result of pandemic-related unemployment.

