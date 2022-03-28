Skip to main content

Oronoco Fire Department collecting donations for Ukrainian firefighters

The department has asked departments from across the state to donate fire and rescue gear.
Screen Shot 2022-03-27 at 10.00.17 AM

The Oronoco Fire Department is leading the way in Minnesota in collecting donations of fire gear to ship out to emergency services in war-hit Ukraine.

The department initially sent out emails to other departments in southwest Minnesota asking them to donate fire and rescue gear, a call that has been met with a huge response.

The department is partnering with Chaplain Ministries International in Lindstrom to send the gear to Ukraine amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of the country, which has seen horrific shelling of civilian buildings across numerous cities.

As KTTC notes, fire gear has a 10-year life span in the United States after which it cannot be used. But the same rules don't exist in other countries, so donating it to Ukraine will help the country's firefighters with their invasion response, as well as diverting old gear from landfills. 

On Saturday, department posted an update showing a recent donation from the Excelsior Fire Department, including helmets, gloves, jackets and other gear.

Donations are currently being accepted on Monday evenings from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the department’s fire hall. 

