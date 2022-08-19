Skip to main content
Outrage after ‘vote with bullets’ remarks from GOP Senate candidate in Minnesota

Outrage after ‘vote with bullets’ remarks from GOP Senate candidate in Minnesota

The candidate's comments were recently brought to light in a video recording.

Stephen Lowell, Twitter

The candidate's comments were recently brought to light in a video recording.

A Republican-endorsed Minnesota Senate candidate is facing accusations of condoning political violence after he urged people to grow “teeth” and vote "with a ballot before we have to vote with bullets."

Eagan resident Stephen Lowell, the GOP-endorsed candidate for Minnesota Senate District 52, made those remarks July 30 while speaking at the Dakota County Patriot Block Party, according to the Minnesota Reformer.

“We need to grow our teeth back, fast,” Lowell is recorded saying. “So, part of those teeth in this particular set of terms is voting with a ballot before we have to vote with bullets. Because at the end of the day, when people don’t believe that their elections are stable, they don't believe that police can protect them, they stop using the democratic, of any kind, method." 

His comments come amid growing rhetoric from hard-right Republican candidates who are casting doubt, with little evidence, on the legitimacy of America's election systems, as well as rising calls for violence against government institutions.

DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin on Thursday called Lowell’s remarks “violent, dehumanizing, and disturbing” and urged the Minnesota Republican Party to withdraw their endorsement.

U.S. Rep. Angie Craig (MN-02) also condemned the remarks, calling the statements "horrifying and un-American." 

"I was in the Capitol on Jan 6th, I know firsthand the impact of statements like these," Craig wrote Friday. "I won't stay silent in the face of violent threats against our democracy."

In an interview with NBC News, Lowell cited the French Revolution when addressing the remarks. 

“The purpose of the statement I made was the degree to which societies tend to degrade when people don’t have faith in the government in a very broad and general level,” he told NBC. “At the end of the day, the point is when people don’t feel like their government represents them, countries get very unstable.”

Lowell faces incumbent DFL'er Jim Carlson, who is seeking a fifth term. 

The newly-drawn Senate District 52 spans communities in the southern metro, including portions of Eagan and Mendota Heights. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-08-19 at 1.31.41 PM
MN News

Outrage after ‘vote with bullets’ remarks from GOP Senate candidate

The candidate's comments were recently brought to light in a video recording.

State Patrol
MN News

2 killed after vehicle crosses center line near Silver Lake

A toddler in the vehicle survived the crash.

Screen Shot 2022-08-19 at 11.07.39 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

WCCO-TV launching new newscast, adds North Carolina anchor, meteorologist

The new newscast will debut on Labor Day.

Screen Shot 2022-08-10 at 4.12.14 PM
MN Food & Drink

The answer to winter woes: St. Paul's upcoming Palm Springs-style supper club

Take a first look at inside the menu at The Apostle Supper Club.

Muhammad Masood
MN News

Guilty plea: Ex-Mayo Clinic researcher tried to fly to Syria and fight for ISIS

Muhammad Masood, 30, pleaded guilty to attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization in U.S. District Court Tuesday.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Man says he was pistol-whipped, robbed at gunpoint by trio

The incident allegedly happened in Brooklyn Park early Friday morning.

Melissa Turtinen - MN State Fair 2021
MN Weather

Is the State Fair heatwave real, or an urban legend?

Sven Sundgaard checks the data behind the notion that the State Fair is Minnesota's 'last summer hurrah.'

Stillwater Prison
MN News

Investigation after inmate found dead in cell at Stillwater prison

Drug paraphernalia was found by officers inside the cell.

2 (3)
Sponsored Story

Focus is on family fitness at this year’s Twin Cities Marathon

Don’t miss out on the running, racing and all the fun things to do for the whole family

image
MN Weird

DNR addresses State Fair controversy: Is it the 'fish' or 'fishes' pond?

Grammar lesson on a stick.

Screen Shot 2022-08-18 at 2.29.47 PM
MN News

Family's tributes to mother killed by partner in St. Paul murder-suicide

The 30-year-old was killed by her partner, who then killed himself.

FatalEaganCrashSceneAug18
MN News

Eagan man killed after crashing into traffic signal

The 30-year-old crashed into a traffic light early Wednesday morning.

Related

pexels voting ballot box crop
MN News

Candidates complain of 'fraud and errors' in MN GOP precinct caucus voting data

Questions about the data began to surface in recent days.

Doug Wardlow
MN News

Doug Wardlow reneges on promise, will challenge GOP's AG candidate in primary

Wardlow's announcement sparked swift criticism from the MN GOP and the party-endorsed candidate, Jim Schultz.

kim crockett facebook sos
MN News

MN GOP endorses attorney general, secretary of state candidates

Kim Crockett was endorsed as the party's candidate for secretary of state, while Jim Schultz won the endorsement for attorney general.

kim crockett facebook sos
MN News

GOP nominee questions if those with disabilities, non-English speakers should be able to vote

Crockett made the comments in a 2020 radio interview following a ruling from the Minnesota Supreme Court.

Brooklyn Center, protest, Daunte Wright
MN News

Hennepin Co. board votes against motion condemning use of tear gas, rubber bullets on protesters

Commissioners cited recent events in Brooklyn Center.

unnamed
MN News

SWAT presence in Eagan neighborhood Tuesday morning

There's a developing story out of Eagan.

rich stanek governor video screengrab
MN News

GOP governor candidate Rich Stanek injured in crash

The crash happened as Stanek was exiting a church parking lot in Buffalo Tuesday evening.

Screen Shot 2021-05-27 at 9.29.03 AM
MN News

Former state senator Scott Jensen endorsed by GOP for governor

Jensen beat to multiple other hopefuls for the endorsement at Saturday's convention.