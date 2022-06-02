Over 500 fentanyl pills, $20,000 cash seized in Moorhead bust

Skip to main content
Over 500 fentanyl pills, $20,000 cash seized in Moorhead drug bust

Police say an infant was inside the home where the pills, cash and handgun were found.

Courtesy of City of Moorhead.

A multi-agency drug investigation in Moorhead on Tuesday turned up over 500 suspected fentanyl pills, $20,000 in cash, and a handgun. 

An infant was inside the home where the drug search warrant was executed in the 1300 block of Belsly Boulevard, according to the Moorhead Police Department,

"A family member not living in the residence was able to take custody of the child," police stated. 

Officers arrested a 33-year-old Moorhead man in connection with the investigation and said further arrests are expected. 

The 501 fentanyl pills seized during the search have an approximate street value of $15,000, authorities say. 

