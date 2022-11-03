Skip to main content
Overdose spike in Hennepin County leaves 6 dead within a week

Overdose spike in Hennepin County leaves 6 dead within a week

Authorities are continuing to heighten awareness surrounding the risks of opioids.

Pixabay

Authorities are continuing to heighten awareness surrounding the risks of opioids.

Authorities in Hennepin County issued an overdose spike alert Thursday in response to 40 suspected overdoses in the past week. 

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office said six people died in the suspected incidents. 

Minneapolis officials put out a similar warning last month, when a staggering 55 overdoses were recorded in a single week

Authorities are encouraging anyone who encounters a suspected overdose to call 911. The Sheriff's Office also advises the following steps: 

  • Moving the person to their side. 
  • If the person is unresponsive, administer naloxone (Narcan) every 2 to 3 minutes as necessary. 
  • If naloxone is administered, the person must be evaluated by EMS, even if they regain consciousness

The Sheriff's Office also offers free naloxone training classes. The next course begins Tuesday, Dec. 6. 

Next Up

Pixabay - emergency room ambulance hospital
MN News

Overdose spike in Hennepin County leaves 6 dead within a week

Authorities are continuing to heighten awareness surrounding the risks of opioids.

2
Sponsored Story

The SCHEELS Experience

Whether looking for reliable hunting and fishing gear or new clothing and shoes, Eden Prairie SCHEELS is a one-stop shopping experience for the whole family.

radio
MN Music and Radio

What were the best performing Twin Cities radio stations in Sept.-Oct. 2022?

KFAN topped KOOL 108 for the top spot in the latest ratings.

image
MN News

MN family mourns beloved pet they say was kicked during Amazon delivery

The incident happened last month at a home near Buffalo.

white-tailed deer
MN Lifestyle

Hunters warned: Don't put deer carcasses in recycling bin

It apparently needs to be said.

Screen Shot 2022-11-03 at 11.24.55 AM
MN News

Woman killed in possible hit-and-run in Uptown alley

The woman was found dead in an alleyway between Dupont and Emerson Avenue South.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Nov. 1

Case levels have remained idle the last three weeks, though wastewater levels are increasing.

Screen Shot 2022-11-03 at 10.26.48 AM
MN Food & Drink

Popeyes plans new location in the south metro suburbs

Good news for people who "love that chicken."

312847046_174114508545859_1747322358743254072_n
MN Lifestyle

Watch: Trick-or-treater puts own Halloween candy into empty bowl at MN home

The homeowner called the child "the sweetest little girl" after she met her.

MplsPlanningCommMeeting
MN News

Planning chief hits back after pastor suggests affordable housing will bring 'more rapes'

A meeting was held to discuss a proposal for an affordable housing building near fraternities and sororities.

hrap-all-minnesota-180day_anom-7390400
MN Weather

Area of 'extreme' drought expands in Minnesota

Will the Friday-Saturday storm system bring needed rain to drought-stricken areas?

Powerball Minnesota lottery
MN Lifestyle

Powerball jackpot rises to $1.5 billion; Minnesotan wins $1 million

A $1 million ticket was sold in Hinckley.

Related

image
MN News

Knife-wielding man robs park-goers of water bottle in Dakota County

Authorities are reminding park-goers to be aware of their surroundings.

Dave Hutchinson
MN News

Hennepin County investigating after FOX 9 revelations about Sheriff Hutchinson

The stories detail a toxic work environment and the sheriff spending thousands of taxpayer dollars following his DWI arrest.

prescription medication drugs opioids pill bottle
MN News

Spike in ODs in Minneapolis leaves 3 dead, dozens hospitalized

An upsurge in drug use and overdoses is causing alarm.

Hutchinson Ramsey County jail - crop
MN News

Questions continue to swirl around Hennepin sheriff over DWI

Dave Hutchinson spoke with several media outlets over the weekend.

chad davis us bank stadium flickr
MN News

Hennepin County: NFL incorrectly named US Bank Stadium as polling place

Ope!

mike freeman
MN News

Hennepin Co. Attorney: I won't prosecute those seeking abortions from out of state

Freeman announced the new policy Friday alongside other leaders.

hennepin sheriff hutchinson screengrab facebook
MN News

Hennepin Co. Sheriff Dave Hutchinson on paid leave for health reasons

The sheriff, who was recently convicted of drunk-driving, is set to stand down later this year.

Fatal police shooting Minneapolis
MN News

BCA releases update on fatal Minneapolis police shooting

Authorities confirm two officers discharged their firearms.