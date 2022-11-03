Overdose spike in Hennepin County leaves 6 dead within a week

Authorities in Hennepin County issued an overdose spike alert Thursday in response to 40 suspected overdoses in the past week.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office said six people died in the suspected incidents.

Minneapolis officials put out a similar warning last month, when a staggering 55 overdoses were recorded in a single week.

Authorities are encouraging anyone who encounters a suspected overdose to call 911. The Sheriff's Office also advises the following steps:

Moving the person to their side.

If the person is unresponsive, administer naloxone (Narcan) every 2 to 3 minutes as necessary.

If naloxone is administered, the person must be evaluated by EMS, even if they regain consciousness

The Sheriff's Office also offers free naloxone training classes. The next course begins Tuesday, Dec. 6.