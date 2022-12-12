Overnight crash in Minneapolis leaves 1 dead, 3 critical

An overnight crash on Interstate 35W in Minneapolis left one person dead and three others hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

It happened around 2:26 a.m. Monday the ramp to Johnson Street from northbound I-35W. The State Patrol says the 41-year-old man from St. Paul who was driving the Chevy Suburban at a "high rate of speed" lost control and rolled from the freeway onto Johnson Street.

The driver was killed in the crash. His name has not been released.

Three passengers, two men, ages 28 and 31 and both from Little Canada, and a 37-year-old Minneapolis man, were all taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

None of the passengers were wearing a seatbelt, according to the crash report.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the State Patrol's latest version of events, and may be subject to change.