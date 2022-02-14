Skip to main content
Overnight snow leads to slick roads, several crashes Monday morning

A vehicle went off the road and flipped on I-35.

MnDOT traffic cameras

Several crashes have been reported on Twin Cities roads after some snow overnight, including a car that went off the road and flipped on Interstate 35 northbound near Forest Lake.

According to the National Weather Service, as of 6 a.m. on Monday, Minneapolis and St. Paul picked up 1.8 inches of snow, while the NWS office in Chanhassen saw 1.2 inches. 

This has led to some roads being partly (blue on the map below) or completely (pink on the map below) covered in snow and/or ice. The exclamation marks on the map below denote crashes as of 7:10 a.m.: 

twin cities roads bad

In addition to the crash on I-35 near Forest Lake (pictured above), there was a crash on the ramp to I-394 westbound that caused a long backup in the Lowry Hill Tunnel Monday morning. 

And traffic is down to one lane on Highway 52 northbound due to a crash: 

It's unclear if any of the crashes Monday morning caused any serious injuries. 

You can find the latest road conditions on MnDOT's website here

This is a developing story.

Overnight snow leads to slick roads, several crashes Monday morning

