Pair wanted for questioning for assault, property crimes in Hugo

Surveillance footage was released by the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Police are looking for help identifying a man and a woman wanted for questioning in connection with assault and property crimes in Washington County.

The crimes allegedly happened in the Hugo area, with the Washington County Sheriff's Office on Thursday releasing surveillance footage showing a pair of possible suspects.

They also want to speak with the driver of a white, '09-'10 model Dodge Ram, which the pair are seen getting into.

Video released with the images show the man and woman getting out of an older pickup truck and running quickly into the back seats of the Dodge Ram, with both carrying bags.

In the pictures, the shoeless woman is wearing a red bathing suit and a headband, while the man is wearing a white shirt and black, three-quarter length shorts.

Anyone with information should call Washington County Detective Lee Mars at 651-653-6455 or lee.mars@co.washington.mn.us.

