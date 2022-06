A 59-year-old Minneapolis man was seriously injured in a paragliding crash Tuesday.

The crash happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at 225th Ave. SE and 180th St. in East Lake Lillian Township, according to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office.

The paraglider crashed after facing winds during his ascent, authorities said. He was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center with serious injuries, though is current condition is unknown.