Paralyzed Bloomington football player begins rehabilitation in Colorado

Paralyzed Bloomington Jefferson football player begins rehabilitation in Colorado

Ethan Glynn is at a world-renowned rehabilitation hospital.

Bloomington Jefferson High School ninth-grader Ethan Glynn has started the next step in his recovery journey, according to family members. 

Ethan, who was paralyzed after suffering a severe neck and spinal cord injury during a game-time tackle on Sept. 2, was flown Thursday to Craig Hospital in Englewood, Colorado to begin treatment at the world-renowned rehabilitation hospital. 

Ethan spent 27 days at the Hennepin County Medical Center, where he required a ventilator for more than a week after the injury

In a CaringBridge post Friday, Ethan's parents Cassidy Durkin and Corey Glynn said Ethan is settling into his room and meeting his care team.

"Today he continues to meet the rest of his team & get acclimated to his new routines," they wrote. "Absolutely LOVES everything about it!" 

Ethan was playing for the Jefferson Jaguars freshman team against Chaska when the tackle injury occurred, leaving him paralyzed from the shoulders down.

A GoFundMe page created for his family has raised over $207,000 towards a goal of $225,000. 

