Paralyzed Bloomington football player off ventilator; family shares first words

Bloomington Jefferson High School ninth-grader Ethan Glynn took a “huge step” this week, according to family members.

Ethan, who was paralyzed after suffering a severe neck and spinal cord injury during a game-time tackle on Sept. 2, was removed from a ventilator Monday and celebrated breathing on his own again with the first words: “roll tide.”

“Ethan continues to amaze everyone with his grit and determination,” his parents Cassidy Durkin and Corey Glynn shared on CaringBridge. “Never have we been so excited to hear the words ‘roll tide.’”

While there’s a long journey ahead, Ethan’s parents said this week’s milestones are a “huge step” and the “week is off to a great start.”

“The smile and twinkle in his eyes is priceless,” they wrote.

Ethan was playing for the Jefferson Jaguars freshman team against Chaska when the tackle injury occurred, leaving him paralyzed from the shoulders down.

A GoFundMe page created for his family has raised over $150,000.