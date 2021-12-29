Parent grabs child out of car during carjacking; 3 teens arrested

A parent grabbed their child out of their vehicle before three teenagers stole their SUV at gunpoint Tuesday morning.

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28, on the 700 block of Osceola Avenue in St. Paul.

The victim reported their vehicle was blocked in by three people who pointed a handgun at them, and the parent had to pull their child from the vehicle before the suspects fled, the news release said.

Deputies learned the victim's vehicle was used in another robbery in Minneapolis, and when they located and started following it near Huron Boulevard Southeast and Delaware Street Southeast, a 17-year-old boy fled from the backseat, the release states.

A deputy chased the teenage suspect on foot and arrested him near Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Deputies learned at 1:30 p.m. the stolen vehicle was in north Minneapolis and authorities arrested the two other suspects — a 19-year-old man from Richfield and a juvenile male — following two more foot pursuits, officials said.

Authorities had learned the suspects were involved in another robbery at gunpoint prior to their arrests.

The Ramsey County deputies involved in the arrests are part of the sheriff's office's carjacking and auto theft unit. They were assisted by other local agencies in arresting the suspects.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.