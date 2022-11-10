Parents charged in 1-year-old boy's heroin death in Little Canada

Prosecutors in Ramsey County filed criminal charges this month against the parents of a one-year-old boy who died after ingesting heroin inside a Little Canada apartment in September.

The boy’s father, 28-year-old Joseph Tanner Elajah Compton, of Elk River, is charged in Ramsey County District Court with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, with Compton allegedly admitting to investigators that he’d used heroin, fell asleep and left the substance within the child’s reach on Sept. 4.

The boy’s mother, 31-year-old Andrea Niccole Intveld, of Little Canada, faces two counts of second-degree manslaughter in connection with the death.

According to the criminal complaint, deputies went to Intveld’s apartment around 3:15 a.m. on Sept. 4 after Intveld called 911 to report her child had potentially ingested drugs and was not breathing.

Deputies rendered aid to the boy and he was taken to Regions Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner determined the cause of his death to be combined drug toxicity from heroin and fentanyl.

According to charges, Intveld made conflicting statements to investigators at the scene. She told them she was taking a bath at the time of the incident and later said she’d walked to the gas station to buy cigarettes.

When she returned, she said, she found the apartment “torn apart” and the baby on the floor, blue and unresponsive. She told investigators that she and Compton gave the boy multiple doses of Narcan, which she keeps in the bathroom.

Charges state deputies saw several needles and a spoon with burn marks in plain view inside the apartment.

Investigators returned to the apartment later with a search warrant. Inside, they found numerous syringes, suspected controlled substances, marijuana paraphernalia, and a needle cap in the middle of the living room floor with the word “mine!” written on it.

On the living room TV stand, allegedly within easy reach of a toddler, deputies found a used syringe with the words “only used twice” written on it.

In a follow-up interview with investigators, Intveld allegedly admitted that she’d been inside the apartment during the events leading up to her son’s death.

“She changed her story and said that she was sleeping in the bathtub, woke up, came out of the bathroom to see Compton running around the apartment in a panic looking for Narcan,” charges state.

She denied using drugs the day the child died, but later admitted she might test positive for heroin on a blood test, according to the complaint.

Overheard phone call

In criminal charges, prosecutors detail a phone conversation a deputy allegedly overheard between Intveld and Compton, four days after the boy's death.

The deputy was standing outside Intveld's apartment door when he allegedly heard Intveld say, "I know that you're still using and that you killed your son with your own drugs."

She allegedly made further comments about Compton being "passed out" while the child was awake and "getting into everything", and stated how Compton had "gotten him high already once before."

She also allegedly asked, “Why the (expletive) didn’t we sue CPS (Child Protection Services) for not taking him sooner?”

Compton speaks to investigators

According to the criminal complaint, investigators determined Intveld knew Compton's whereabouts had been been lying to authorities to help him evade arrest.

On Sept. 8, authorities tracked Compton down at a hotel in Maple Grove and arrested him. Intveld was with Compton at the time of his arrest.

In a search of the hotel room, authorities allegedly found "large amounts of controlled substances of different types," charges state.

In an interview with investigators after his arrest, Compton allegedly said he and Intveld had used heroin the day their son died.

Compton said he brought the substance to the apartment and prepared one shot for himself and one shot for Intveld, even though he knew the heroin was likely laced with fentanyl.

Intveld passed out in the bathtub, he recounted, and he fell asleep on the living room while playing with the child. When he awoke around 3 a.m., he found the boy on top of him, not breathing and noticed a silicone container that held heroin about four feet away.

Compton said he ran to the bathroom screaming for Intveld and they both administered as much Narcan as they could. Compton then fled the scene because he had a warrant for domestic assault, he allegedly told investigators.

County investigated child's safety in July

According to court documents, the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office had significant history with both Intveld and Compton, with 51 and 49 contacts, respectively, prior to the boy's death.

In mid-July, the child reportedly came into contact with heroin after picking up heroin-laced cotton balls.

Intveld tested negative for heroin at that time, but she told authorities that Compton was a heroin user, according to prosecutors. Ramsey County Child Protective Services could not substantiate that the boy had contacted heroin at that time.

Compton and Intveld are scheduled to appear in Ramsey County District Court for a hearing on their charges on Dec. 22.