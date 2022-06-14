Parents charged after 3-year-old shot in Minneapolis

Prosecutors filed child endangerment charges Monday against both parents of a 3-year-old boy shot in Minneapolis in early June.

Prosecutors in Hennepin County allege the boy's parents, Maceo Anthony Cortez Beckley and Cydnie Capri Zimmerman, both 30, weren't forthcoming after what happened the night of the shooting, June 5.

Police met the parents at a local emergency room that night after they'd brought their child to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The boy suffered damage to his bowel and hip bone and required two emergency surgeries, according to court documents.

Zimmerman allegedly claimed the child was playing outside when he was shot. Herself and Beckley, she said, were inside when it happened.

At one point, charges allege, Beckley "disappeared" from the hospital after telling an officer he needed to make a phone call.

During a search warrant of the home on the 3000 block of Emerson Ave. N., officers found a collection of ammunition and gun magazines that were improperly secured and a discharged cartridge casing in the master bedroom.

A Smith and Wesson firearm found in the couch cushions had one live round in the chamber, according to the complaint.

Zimmerman later told investigators the child had shot himself with Beckley's firearm after Beckley had set the gun down and walked out of the bedroom.

She expressed surprise that the gun was recovered in the living room and was adamant that Beckley was not in the bedroom at the time the gun was shot, charges state.

A warrant has been issued for Beckley's arrest.