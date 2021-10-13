Parents object to Minneapolis Schools' 14-day COVID exposure quarantines

October 14, 2021
Parents object to Minneapolis Public Schools' 14-day COVID exposure quarantines

Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash

Updated:
Original:

Parents object to Minneapolis Public Schools' 14-day COVID exposure quarantines

Other Twin Cities school districts do not have quarantine protocols quite as strict as in Minneapolis.
Author:

Hundreds of parents have signed a petition and several issued pleas to the Minneapolis Public Schools board to end the district's continued requirement for 14 days of quarantine for students potentially exposed to COVID-19 at school.

MPS continues to require any students who are deemed to be close contacts of someone who has tested positive for the virus to stay off school for 14 days, even if they have no symptoms or test negative for COVID multiple times during that period.

A 14-day quarantine is still considered by the Minnesota Department of Health to be the "safest recommendation" for those exposed to COVID-19, but it does suggest that schools can consider "shortened quarantine periods" such as the seven days with a negative test or 10 days with no test recommended by the CDC.

Other Twin Cities school districts have less strict quarantine protocols than MPS. St. Paul Public Schools, for example, requires a 10-day quarantine from the date of exposure from which you can't "test out" (return after testing negative). 

This is all taking place against a backdrop of rising COVID-19 cases in schools across Minnesota, particularly in greater Minnesota where mask use and vaccination rates are generally lower than in the Twin Cities.

Fortunately thus far, there has not been a corresponding spike in hospitalizations among students and staff, which are rising more slowly, but the growth in cases and the potential exposures to "close contact" students is seeing increasingly more quarantine protocols enacted, putting pressure on family members to provide childcare or potentially miss work.

This was a point made by Caroline Hood, an MPS parent who is also a clinical social worker "with expertise in adverse childhood experiences." She has compiled a petition with more than 580 signatures calling for MPS to end its 14-day quarantine requirement.

She spoke before the Minneapolis Public Schools Board meeting on Tuesday evening, saying that "parents have called me in tears saying they are having to choose between a paycheck and their child," while the extended periods away from in-person learning are having mental health, social, emotional, developmental, and academic impacts, as well as economic.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

"For MPS families I'm hearing this is by far the most challenging part of this pandemic," she continues. "This is made even more challenging when our colleagues, friends, and family in Roseville, St Paul, Edina, Rosemount, St. Louis Park, Eden Prairie etc. don't have kids quarantining, at least not for 14 days," she said.

"I request a reduction in COVID quarantine timeframes from 14 days to the CDC's 10 with no test or seven with a test, or follow the countless other districts in the state that are using effective 'test to stay' protocols to keep kids learning in person."

The meeting also received messages from a number of other parents critical of the 14-day requirement, among them Annamay Snyder, who said her son was one of 10 elementary students required to quarantine from Oct. 1 because they were a close contact of a positive case.

"We gave my son a rapid test the day he was sent home and it was negative, five days after the exposure we gave him a PCR test which also came back negative," she said in a voicemail on Oct. 7. "Even if he continues to test negative and remain without symptoms, he won't be able to return to school for another week.

"My husband and I are privileged to be able to work from home so I don't have to miss work while my son is in quarantine. Many parents of MPS are not able to work from home and thus face significant hardships when their kids must remain home for an extended time period."

Bring Me The News has reached out to MPS to learn what the next steps will be for responding to the petition and parents' submissions, but in an update on her petition, Hood said that they're expecting to hear back this week about a possible switch to 10 days quarantine.

Next Up

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Kirk Cousins makes big donation to Vikings' social justice committee

The committee works on issues such as criminal justice reform, education and voter registration.

Meghan Roth Go Fund Me
Minnesota Life

Accomplished MN runner goes into cardiac arrest during Boston Marathon

Other racers jumped in to give the 34-year-old mother CPR, saving her life.

Flickr - Winston Smith memorial uptown June 4 - Chad Davis
MN News

Review reveals body cam video from aftermath of Winston Smith shooting

While no video of the shooting exists, an officer captured some video immediately afterward.

classroom mask
MN News

Parents object to Minneapolis Schools' 14-day COVID exposure quarantines

Other Twin Cities school districts do not have quarantine protocols quite as strict as in Minneapolis.

Pixabay - police lights, tape
MN News

Good Samaritan has car stolen while tending to man stabbed in neck

The thief then ran into the good Samaritan while driving off.

Screen Shot 2021-10-13 at 3.17.46 PM
Minnesota Life

Minnesota family learns their baby has extremely rare, fatal disease

The baby's mother is hoping to provide her son with the best life possible.

unsplash - water close-up
MN Weird

Sheriff: Human jaw bone found near Staples is 'ancient,' not recent

It was one of four bones found by a group of people over the summer.

Fargo sex offender grinder - north dakota site
MN News

Police: Armed sex offender wanders into 2 Fargo homes

Nobody was injured and the man was eventually located via a GPS ankle monitor.

Xcel Energy Center
MN Wild

Wild season opener Friday night isn't on regular TV

Friday's game is one of five games that will be streamed this season.

polar bear como zoo
Minnesota Life

Young polar bear joining the celebration at Como Zoo

The bear is part of a new Burr on Fur program that will help wild polar bears.

Gaffigan-foxworthy-side-by-side
TV, Movies and The Arts

Jim Gaffigan, Jeff Foxworthy recording MN shows for Netflix

The streaming giant will film their upcoming performances for future stand-up specials.

Giant Beaver fossil
Minnesota Life

Minnesotans vote for giant beaver to become official state fossil

The Science Museum held a vote, which the extinct, 200-pound beaver won.

Related

Screen Shot 2020-10-05 at 3.13.09 PM
Congressional elections

Jason Lewis quarantines again after exposure to COVID-positive person

The Senate candidate had already quarantined for four days after being near President Trump last week.

covid-19, coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

CDC says COVID-19 quarantine period can be cut to 10 or 7 days

You can come out of a 7-day quarantine following exposure provided you've had a negative test.

classroom
MN Coronavirus

Minneapolis schools pushes back shift to in-person learning

A rise in COVID-19 cases is forcing the district to move back the dial on its safe learning plan.

Minneapolis school board meeting sept 14
MN News

Mpls. schools will require staff to be vaccinated or tested regularly

The new policy also applies to contractors or partners that have direct student contact.

Classroom
MN Coronavirus

List of fall restart plans chosen by Minnesota school districts

This list will be updated as more school districts announce their plans.

Classroom
MN Coronavirus

Rochester school delays start of classes after positive COVID-19 cases

Three staff members tested positive, and others have been in close contact with them.

Governor Andrew Cuomo
MN Coronavirus

Minnesotans going to New York will now need to quarantine for 14 days

Minnesota has now reached the COVID-19 quarantine threshold, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced.

minneapolis public schools
MN News

Minneapolis Public Schools votes to terminate contract with city police

It follows the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.