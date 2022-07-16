Skip to main content
Parents of Tekle Sundberg in the dark over his killing by police

Parents of Tekle Sundberg in the dark over his killing by police

Sundberg's family are being represented by the attorneys who also represented George Floyd's family.

Supplied by family

Sundberg's family are being represented by the attorneys who also represented George Floyd's family.

The parents of Tekle Sundberg have issued their first statement since his fatal shooting by police Thursday morning, saying they've received few details from authorities regarding his death.

Mark and Cindy Sundberg and the family's new legal team – comprising civil rights lawyers Ben Crump and Jeff Storms – issued a press statement Friday evening stating that they have received "very little information" as to why two Minneapolis police snipers opened fire on the 20-year-old during an overnight standoff.

His parents did say that Sundberg struggled with his mental health, echoing comments from those who knew him who say he was experiencing a crisis when he fired shots at his apartment in the Seward neighborhood of Minneapolis Wednesday evening.

"Like millions in America and worldwide, Tekle struggled with his mental health. While we have received very little information thus far, by all accounts, it sounds like our Tekle was suffering from a mental health crisis," the Sundbergs said. "We send our deepest sympathies to anyone in his building impacted by his crisis, and we thank the community members who have come forward in loving memory of Tekle."

The shots fired led to a 911 call after some bullets went into a neighboring apartment inhabited by a mother and her two children live. It sparked a six-hour standoff that ended when two MPD officers – Aaron Pearson and Zachary Seraphine – opened fire.

Despite several information releases by authorities since the shooting, there has been no explanation at this time as to why the officers opened fire. There has also been no release of any bodycam footage.

In their comment, Crump and Storms said the family took issue with statements issued by Minneapolis Police Department that suggested the Sundberg family was heavily involved in attempting to talk Tekle down.

"The family has been given very little information about why Tekle’s mental health crisis became a death sentence. His family rejects the public narrative that the Minneapolis Police Department’s efforts were done in close collaboration with his family.

"His parents were highly restricted in terms of their ability to interact with Tekle and were not allowed to do everything they could to save their son’s life."

They added: “The narrative released by the City of Minneapolis is unclear as to what specifically precipitated the shooting, stating, 'After approximately 6 hours of attempted negotiations, an officer-involved shooting occurred...'

"No information has been provided as to why Tekle, who officers had isolated for hours, suddenly needed to be executed. We call on the Minneapolis Police Department to immediately provide the family with the video evidence and other information necessary to answer this question."

A march and rally will be held in Minneapolis Saturday starting at 3 p.m., with the Sundberg family and Jeff Storms expected to speak outside 904 South 21st Ave., the apartment complex with he died.

A Go Fund Me fundraiser has also been launched to help cover the family's funeral expenses.

Here's the full statement from his parents:

“First and foremost, we want the world to know that Tekle was deeply loved and that his family and friends are beyond shocked and grieving from these horrific events. Tekle was a son, brother, grandson, uncle, nephew, and friend. He was smart, loving, funny, and kind. He had many artistic talents, including photography and painting. Tekle was a deep, soulful, critical thinker who drew strength and energy from being outside and gazing across the river. He never missed a good sunset. From the time he fixed a stapler for his preschool teacher, we knew Tekle to be capable of fixing anything – furniture, snowblowers, and his grandfather’s riding lawn mower. He had the strength and courage to challenge bullies and stand up for the most vulnerable, but also had the innate sensitivity to be capable of loving everyone and everything from plants to his beloved cat, Cali.

“Like millions in America and worldwide, Tekle struggled with his mental health. While we have received very little information thus far, by all accounts, it sounds like our Tekle was suffering from a mental health crisis. We send our deepest sympathies to anyone in his building impacted by his crisis, and we thank the community members who have come forward in loving memory of Tekle.”

Next Up

Tekle Sundberg
MN News

Parents of Tekle Sundberg in the dark over his killing by police

Sundberg's family are being represented by the attorneys who also represented George Floyd's family.

Andrew Tekle Sundberg
MN News

Minneapolis identifies police snipers in fatal shooting of Andrew Tekle Sundberg

Search warrants have revealed more details about the Thursday shooting.

Screen Shot 2022-07-15 at 2.10.38 PM
MN News

Second man charged in shootout that killed Apple Valley woman in her driveway

The victim's son and ex-boyfriend are both in custody.

image
MN Food & Drink

Beloved Vietnamese restaurant begins new chapter on St. Paul's Grand Ave.

There's a new home in St. Paul for Que Viet egg rolls.

Logan Klooster
MN News

Charges: MN man unlicensed, potentially high in crash that killed woman, 79

A needle and two vials of Narcan were found inside Logan Klooster's vehicle.

monkeypox
MN Health

Minnesota up to 12 confirmed cases of monkeypox

Mayo Clinic Laboratories is now testing for the virus.

Tina Smith
MN News

Tina Smith: World is 'literally burning' as Manchin, GOP oppose climate investments

The latest push to pass federal climate legislation has been upended.

fentanyl
MN News

Minnesota saw record overdose deaths last year, driven by fentanyl

The state recorded 1,286 overdose deaths in 2021.

Lawn mower
MN News

Toddler hospitalized after falling off lawnmower in Hutchinson

The incident happened Thursday morning.

Child rescued while swimming in St. Louis River
MN News

Child rescued in middle of river by outdoorsman in Duluth

The 6-year-old boy was by himself in the middle of the St. Louis River.

Screen Shot 2022-07-15 at 9.16.07 AM
Minnesota Life

Watch: Daughter of NFL star catches Lake of the Woods 'monster' muskie

The memorable video from Minnesota Lake Country has roughly 200,000 views.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, July 13

The latest data from MDH.

Related

Andrew Tekle Sundberg
MN News

Minneapolis identifies man shot dead by police

The City of Minneapolis released heavily-redacted documents on Thursday evening.

Andrew Tekle Sundberg
MN News

Minneapolis identifies police snipers in fatal shooting of Andrew Tekle Sundberg

Search warrants have revealed more details about the Thursday shooting.

Chauvin
MN News

Minneapolis, Chauvin, other officers sued over excessive force

Bodycam footage shows Chauvin kneeling on the necks of two civilians prior to his murder of George Floyd.

Karen Wells and Andre Lock
MN News

Amir Locke's parents: Our ambitious kid 'with beautiful smile' was respectful of police

Amir Locke's parents and his family's attorneys spoke Friday morning.

Reader-submitted video taken of people throwing fireworks at people and cars on July 4, 2022.
MN News

Frey: Police faced 'whack-a-mole' situation on chaotic Fourth of July

The mayor says law enforcement resources were being pulled all over the city as violent scenes unfolded.

Fatal police shooting Minneapolis
MN News

BCA releases update on fatal Minneapolis police shooting

Authorities confirm two officers discharged their firearms.

Winston Smith scene
MN News

Growing calls for transparency over law enforcement killing of Winston Smith

Attorneys representing the passenger who was in the car with Smith claim he didn't have a gun.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Man shot dead by family member inside Minneapolis home

The family member is being held.