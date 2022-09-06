Parents under investigation after 1-year-old boy's death in Little Canada

A Little Canada couple is under investigation after their one-year-old son died over the weekend, according to authorities in Ramsey County.

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to an apartment in the 200 block of County Road B2 around 3:15 a.m. Sunday on a report the 15-month-old boy had possibly overdosed on narcotics.

Deputies arrived and attempted life-saving measures on the boy, but he was later pronounced dead after being rushed to the hospital by medics.

Authorities on Tuesday said the child's 31-year-old mother was arrested on suspicion of second-degree manslaughter and a warrant has been issued for the child's father.

The Sheriff's Office said the mother told deputies on-scene she'd found her son in medical distress after leaving the boy with his father for approximately 15-20 minutes.

An autopsy to determine cause and manner of death is pending.