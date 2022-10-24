Skip to main content
Park High School employee killed in Cottage Grove crash

Park High School employee killed in Cottage Grove crash

The father-of-one died at the scene.

GoFundMe

The father-of-one died at the scene.

A Cottage Grove high school employee died in a fiery crash in the early hours of Friday morning.

Corbin Buss, 27 was identified as the driver killed in the crash reported at the 8400 block of East Point Douglas Road at 1:07 a.m. An email from Park High School was sent to parents and staff addressing Buss' death Sunday night.

"This is a devastating loss for our school and our hearts go out to his family," Principal Todd Herber said in the notice. 

A GoFundMe has been set up by Buss' partner, with whom he has an eight-month-old son.

"Corbin was an amazing man; he was always there for anyone who needed someone," Sydney Tobash wrote, adding Buss loved being a father.

"We recently moved to Cottage Grove to start our new life, everything was so great, and life was amazing," she added. "Life has gotten so hard for us now, he [their son] keeps waiting for his daddy to come home, and soon he won't remember him."

The Star Tribune reported that Buss worked at the school as a "promise fellow." The school said in the notice that it will have a mental health team available for students in the wake of Buss' death.

Officers found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames and overturned against a tree following the crash, with Buss found dead inside. A 33-year-old male passenger was taken to Woodwinds Hospital to treat minor injuries.

A preliminary investigation states Buss reportedly missed a curve while driving on East Point Douglas Road and struck a tree. Police believe that both alcohol and speed are contributing factors to the fatal crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

CorbinBussGoFundMe1
MN News

Park High School employee killed in Cottage Grove crash

The father-of-one died at the scene.

Dubow Textile
MN News

Woman dead, man arrested after shooting at St. Cloud business

The woman died at the scene.

motorcycle
MN News

Minnesota man killed in Iowa motorcycle crash

The crash happened near the Iowa-Minnesota border.

Tou Thao & J Alexander Kueng
MN News

Kueng pleads guilty in George Floyd killing; Thao wants judge to decide his case

The two former Minneapolis police officers face aiding and abetting manslaughter charges in George Floyd's death.

Duluth fire department, fire engine, fire truck
MN News

Teen saves family's lives after alerting them to house fire in Duluth

The house is considered a complete loss.

Screen Shot 2022-10-24 at 8.49.34 AM
Minnesota Life

Dust, rain leaves vehicles caked in mud in the Twin Cities

Mother Nature left an unwelcome surprise overnight.

feet-g8f1dad87f_1280
MN Property

Tips for keeping your house warm, save on energy bills this winter

Energy prices are expected to rise this winter.

ambulance
MN News

Driver killed in fiery crash on I-35W in Burnsville

The victim is a 56-year-old man from Lakeville.

Screen Shot 2022-10-21 at 12.10.29 PM
WI News

Two adults, four children identified as victims in fatal Wisconsin fire

The investigation into the cause of the fire continues.

Screen Shot 2022-10-20 at 6.24.50 PM
MN News

Charges: Man says TV 'told him' to kill 2 men at St. Paul sober house

Joseph Francis Sandoval II told police the TV told him to "take the opportunity" to kill the two men.

University of Minnesota
MN News

Service workers strike at U of M called off after agreement reached

The union will vote on the agreement, which was announced Saturday, at its next meeting.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Toddler shot in Minneapolis Saturday night

A female toddler was shot on the South Side of Minneapolis Saturday night.

Related

ambulance
MN News

Driver killed, passenger injured in fiery Cottage Grove crash

The victim is a 27-year-old man from St. Louis Park.

ambulance
MN News

Cottage Grove man dies in head-on crash with semi

The man who died was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

MN News

Cottage Grove man killed in head-on crash near Stillwater

The crash happened on Manning Ave. North.

Screen Shot 2022-07-03 at 10.20.27 AM
MN News

White supremacist propaganda flyers distributed in Cottage Grove

The department said the flyers have been left in driveways throughout the city.

StoneGrantCo
MN News

Community mourns high school athlete killed in crash

The West Central Area High School student died in a head-on collision this past weekend.

MN News

Mother, daughter killed in head-on crash in Inver Grove Heights

The deadly crash happened Saturday morning.

MN News

Police looking for school bus involved in fatal hit-and-run in Brooklyn Park

The driver didn't stop at the scene.

Ambulance hospital emergency
MN News

Driver killed after crashing into parked semi-trailer

The crash occurred on the 5800 block of University Avenue Northeast.