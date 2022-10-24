Park High School employee killed in Cottage Grove crash

A Cottage Grove high school employee died in a fiery crash in the early hours of Friday morning.

Corbin Buss, 27 was identified as the driver killed in the crash reported at the 8400 block of East Point Douglas Road at 1:07 a.m. An email from Park High School was sent to parents and staff addressing Buss' death Sunday night.

"This is a devastating loss for our school and our hearts go out to his family," Principal Todd Herber said in the notice.

A GoFundMe has been set up by Buss' partner, with whom he has an eight-month-old son.

"Corbin was an amazing man; he was always there for anyone who needed someone," Sydney Tobash wrote, adding Buss loved being a father.

"We recently moved to Cottage Grove to start our new life, everything was so great, and life was amazing," she added. "Life has gotten so hard for us now, he [their son] keeps waiting for his daddy to come home, and soon he won't remember him."

The Star Tribune reported that Buss worked at the school as a "promise fellow." The school said in the notice that it will have a mental health team available for students in the wake of Buss' death.

Officers found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames and overturned against a tree following the crash, with Buss found dead inside. A 33-year-old male passenger was taken to Woodwinds Hospital to treat minor injuries.

A preliminary investigation states Buss reportedly missed a curve while driving on East Point Douglas Road and struck a tree. Police believe that both alcohol and speed are contributing factors to the fatal crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.