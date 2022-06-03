Ramp closed at Rosedale after massive concrete wall crashes to ground

Both levels of a parking ramp at Rosedale Center are closed after a large section of the upper ramp wall crashed to the ground.

The 15-20 foot chunk can be seen on the ground near the west Macy's entrance at the busy Roseville mall.

The mall has taken steps to close off the ramp to traffic, placing concrete barriers at all entrances.

And it looks as though it won't be back in action anytime soon, with MPR News reporting that Roseville city officials have already condemned the structure following the wall collapse.

Fortunately, nobody was injured in the incident. It also narrowly missed some vehicles.