Skip to main content
Parking ramp closed at Rosedale Center after massive concrete wall crashes to ground

Parking ramp closed at Rosedale Center after massive concrete wall crashes to ground

The concrete crashed to the ground near the west Macy's entrance.

Submitted photo

The concrete crashed to the ground near the west Macy's entrance.

Both levels of a parking ramp at Rosedale Center are closed after a large section of the upper ramp wall crashed to the ground.

The 15-20 foot chunk can be seen on the ground near the west Macy's entrance at the busy Roseville mall.

The mall has taken steps to close off the ramp to traffic, placing concrete barriers at all entrances.

And it looks as though it won't be back in action anytime soon, with MPR News reporting that Roseville city officials have already condemned the structure following the wall collapse.

Fortunately, nobody was injured in the incident. It also narrowly missed some vehicles.

Next Up

Rosedale
MN News

Ramp closed at Rosedale after massive concrete wall crashes to ground

The concrete crashed to the ground near the west Macy's entrance.

3620 Osborne Blvd, Racine, Wisconsin - June 2019
WI News

Multiple people shot during funeral for man killed by police in Wisconsin

The condition of the victims is unknown.

2845-irving_minneapolis-mn_13
Sponsored Story

Gallery: Old-world charm meets modern conveniences

Being steps to Lake of the Isles, Bde Maka Ska can be yours for $425,000

Screen Shot 2022-06-02 at 3.53.26 PM
MN News

Brick building burns at Fort Snelling

The fire was still going as of 6:30 p.m.

All-terrain chair for people with disabilities in Minnesota State Parks.
Minnesota Life

All-terrain track chairs for the disabled to debut at 5 MN state parks

The chairs are free to use for exploring non-accessible trails and other areas within the state parks.

Screen Shot 2022-06-02 at 2.29.15 PM
WI News

3 critically injured when hot air balloon crashes into moving train

According to WTMJ, a witness said the balloon hit a building and then was struck by the train.

Drug arrest
MN News

Over 500 fentanyl pills, $20,000 cash seized in Moorhead bust

Police say an infant was inside the home where the pills, cash and handgun were found.

Unknown-2
MN Food & Drink

Raising Cane's opens its 16th, 17th restaurants in Minnesota

The first Raising Cane's opened in Minnesota 15 years ago.

Fire
MN News

Body found in burning car in Waite Park

The vehicle was found "fully engulfed in flames" early Monday morning.

285318296_171367251998842_3128004114020546491_n
Minnesota Life

That loud roar over Minneapolis? Fighter jets from 'Top Gun' event

"Sounded like a rocket..."

Crosswalk in Victoria, MN.
MN News

8-year-old girl riding bike hit by driver while in crosswalk

She was taken to Children's Hospital and is currently in stable condition as of Thursday.

Lucia Garcia
MN News

Young mother dies two weeks after being shot in Fargo restaurant

Lucia Garcia was holding her baby when the father fired numerous shots at them.

Related

Screen Shot 2020-05-01 at 7.35.14 AM
MN Food & Drink

Nordic Waffles closing its location at Rosedale food hall

The company says it will be focusing on expanding its retail product line.

Bell and Piche
MN News

Men now facing federal charges for armed carjacking at Rosedale Center

The U.S. Attorney for Minnesota said this week he will start charging carjackings as federal crimes.

Screen Shot 2020-03-11 at 1.45.30 PM
MN News

Lanes, ramps blocked at downtown St. Paul after semi spills crushed vehicles

The crash happened near the intersection with I-94.

Screen Shot 2019-10-02 at 10.12.50 AM
MN Shopping

Gallery: Check out Rosedale Center's major expansion plans

New housing, a hotel, more retail space and a grocery store will be built on site.

Rosedale Center
MN Coronavirus

Rosedale Center, one of few MN malls still open, will close Friday

The Roseville mall will close to coincide with Gov. Tim Walz's Stay at Home order.

Screen Shot 2019-07-09 at 9.47.59 AM
MN Shopping

Rosedale Center's food hall closes suddenly, will re-open as new concept

Revolution Hall only opened this past fall.

Screen Shot 2020-04-28 at 7.29.52 AM
MN News

Fatal crash closes ramp on I-494 in Minnetonka

Emergency responders are at the scene of the crash.

Rosedale Center
Minnesota Life

First-of-its-kind Lego Escape Room coming to Rosedale

The two-day pop-up attraction arrives on the weekend of Nov. 9-10.