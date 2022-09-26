Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg to headline Duluth rally

Gun control activist and March for Our Lives co-founder David Hogg will speak at a rally in Duluth next month.

Hogg, a survivor of the 2018 fatal mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, will participate at “The Rally for Peace” event at Leif Erikson Park on Oct. 1.

The event, hosted by Peace United Church of Christ, will also feature high school and university students and Duluth Mayor Emily Larson.

The event celebrates the church’s 150th anniversary. It is scheduled to begin at noon, with Hogg appearing as the keynote speaker at 1:30 p.m.

According to a promotion for the event, it will “promote a peaceful, nonviolent world” and encourage voter registration and participation.

Hogg's appearance comes amid renewed calls for gun control measures in Minnesota after another two years that have seen a spike in violent gun crimes, with the proliferation of illegal guns and fully-automatic gunfire leading to proposals for greater restrictions on gun sales and eligibility.

There have been similar efforts nationally, particularly following yet another mass school shooting, this time in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 students and two teachers were shot dead with an AR-15 style rifle.

Rev. Jim Mitulski, the interim pastor for Peace United Church of Christ, told the Duluth News Tribune the rally will focus on anti-gun violence in the wake of Uvalde, as well as the racist mass shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, which left ten Black people dead.