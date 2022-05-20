Skip to main content
U.S. Bank Stadium looking to hire 400 part-time workers

A hiring fair will be held for the positions.

U.S. Bank Stadium is holding a hiring fair next week for part-time workers as the venue prepares for summer concerts and the return of the Vikings in fall.

The hiring event will take place at the stadium on May 25 from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

According to a release, SKOL Service Partners is looking to hire nearly 400 people. The positions include the following:

  • Guest experience representatives
  • Gameday merchandise staff
  • Cooks
  • Warehouse workers
  • Food service stand workers
  • Event security

“There are many opportunities for Minnesotans to be involved with great events at U.S. Bank Stadium,” said Michael Vekich, Chair of the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority. “U.S. Bank Stadium service partners are hiring for a variety of opportunities that cater to different strengths and interests. Our partners rely on thousands of dedicated team members to make major events successful.”

The stadium hosts not only Vikings games, but plays host to corporate meetings, private celebrations and receptions. Upcoming concerts at the Bank include Eric Church and Morgan Wallen, Kenny Chesney, Def Leppard and Mötely Crüe, and Rammstein. 

According to the announcement, part-time workers make a minimum of $15/hour, with increasing wages varying across different experiences and jobs. Employees have to commit to 15-20 events a year, free meals are provided during work shifts and the hiring company provides "exclusive employee events."

In addition to the physical hiring fair held next week, virtual interviews are available as well. Applications can be submitted online ahead of the event. You must be 18 years or older to apply, must have a high school diploma or GED, and must also pass a background check. 

For more information, you can send an email to Human Resources or call the jobs hotline at 612-777-8727.

It was reported this week that Minnesota's unemployment rate fell to 2.2% in April, while the state has gained jobs for seven months in a row.

