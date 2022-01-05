Passenger in stolen vehicle killed when fleeing driver crashes in St. Paul

A 54-year-old passenger in a fleeing stolen vehicle died when it crashed in St. Paul on Tuesday.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 31-year-old Columbia Heights man was driving a stolen Kia Optima when he attempted to exit Highway 61 at Bailey Road but crashed at the top of the ramp.

The vehicle was fleeing the State Patrol when it crashed at 8:06 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

The trooper had spotted the vehicle speeding and learned it had been stolen, Sgt. Troy Christianson of the State Patrol told Bring Me The News. The trooper tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled, so the trooper pursued.

The chase started at Interstate 94 and Pascal Street and ended when the vehicle crashed, Christianson said.

The driver and one of his passengers, a 35-year-old Minneapolis woman, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital, the report says.

The other passenger, a 54-year-old woman from Robbinsdale, was killed in the crash.

Neither passenger was wearing a seatbelt and it's unknown if the driver was belted, the report said.

No troopers were injured in the pursuit, Christianson said.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on law enforcement's latest version of events, and may be subject to change.