Passerby douses Duluth house fire by shoveling snow on it

A quick-thinking passerby helped prevent a house fire from spreading by shoveling snow onto it.

The incident unfolded at around 8 a.m. Monday, when a fire was reported at a home on the 2400 block of West Fourth Street in Duluth.

The passerby noticed the fire on the exterior of the house and knocked on doors to let people inside know. They then started shoveling snow onto it in an effort to put it out.

Duluth Fire Department says that in doing so, the passerby was able to extinguish 90% of the fire, with fire crews then arriving to put out the rest.

"Thanks to the safe and quick action of the passerby and their call to 911, the structure has limited damage and nobody, thankfully, was injured,” said Duluth Fire Department Assistant Chief Dan Lattner.

"Personal safety is paramount in cases like these, so we thank this citizen not only for their expedience in calling for emergency services and to attempt to notify the building’s residents, but also for carefully minding their own personal safety in attempting to control the fire by shoveling snow on it.”

Between $10,000 and $20,000 damage was caused to the house, but no interior damage was observed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.