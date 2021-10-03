Passerby finds body lying on road in Stearns County

A man was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound along a rural road in Stearns County this weekend.

A passerby reported finding the body on Friday afternoon, telling dispatchers that the victim appeared to have been shot.

Authorities responded and found the victim on 150th Street in Luxemburg Township, which is located about 24 miles southwest of St. Cloud.

According to a press release from the Stearns County sheriff, a vehicle was parked near the scene. An update from the sheriff says that "both the investigation at the scene and the subsequent autopsy have determined that the wounds were self-inflicted."

The man will be formally identified in the coming days. No other details were given.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on law enforcement's latest version of events, and may be subject to change.