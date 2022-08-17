Patrick Henry High School in Minneapolis will get new name

Skip to main content
A school board meeting was held this week, discussing what's next going forward.

Patrick Henry High School in north Minneapolis will soon go by a different name.

The Minneapolis Public Schools board voted unanimously on Tuesday to start the process of changing the school's name, something that has been the subject of discussions since 2017. 

The name comes from an 18th-century Virginia politician who owned slaves. He was part of the coalition that signed the Declaration of Independence and is famously known for saying "Give me liberty or give me death" during discussions leading up to the Revolutionary War. 

The school has been considering a name change since some students and staff expressed their distaste for the current name.

According to the resolution passed this week: "Students, staff, and community members recognize the need for a school name that better represents the values of the community."

"Ending the debate about whether or not the name should be changed will allow the Patrick Henry High School Community to focus on developing a recommendation for a new name," the resolution continues.

The resolution says the board has formed a fund in the school's budget to help schools with the costs going towards board-directed name changes.

This isn't the first school to recently undergo a name change. Bring Me The News reported last year that Henry Sibley High School in Mendota Heights changed its name to Two Rivers last summer.

Henry Sibley was Minnesota's first governor, and also a military leader in the U.S.-Dakota War of 1862, where he was part of a military commission that sentenced 303 Dakota men to death, according to the Minnesota Historical Society.

Two other schools in Minneapolis — Sheridan Dual Language Elementary and Jefferson Global Studies & Humanities — began their renaming processes in 2020. According to Minneapolis Public Schools, the names were officially changed in April. The former is now known as Las Estrellas, and the latter is known as Ella Baker. Las Estrellas means "The Stars," in Spanish, and Baker was a civil rights activist.

In 2017, Alexander Ramsey Middle School changed its name to instead honor former Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Alan Page. Alexander Ramsey served as governor after Sibley. This year, St. Paul Public Schools approved the name change of Ramsey Middle School to Hidden River Middle School.

