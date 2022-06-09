Skip to main content
Pedestrian, 84, dies after hit-and-run involving motorist with five DWIs

A homicide charge is now expected for the driver.

An 84-year-old Brooklyn Center woman struck by an unlicensed motorist in a hit-and-run last week has died. 

On Friday, prosectors in Hennepin County charged Tammy Renae Olson, 59, with one count of criminal vehicular operation in connection with the June 1 crash. 

Joyce Acosta, who prosectors say was run over while walking on Xerxes Avenue near Bass Lake Road, died Wednesday, according to Brooklyn Center Police Commander Garrett Flesland. 

"Our detective will be working with the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office to amend the criminal complaint to vehicular homicide," Flesland said Thursday. 

According to last week's charges, Olson had been yelling at a customer in the Taco Bell drive-thru moments before she left the restaurant, struck Acosta and drove home without stopping. 

Olson was arrested at her home in Brooklyn Center later that evening and admitted she'd been drinking before the crash. 

Acosta was not expected to survive her injuries, according to prosectors. 

Olson has five previous DWI convictions, according to Minnesota court records. She'd also been unlicensed at the time of last week's crash, the Star Tribune reports

