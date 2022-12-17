Skip to main content
Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run in Fridley

It happened just after 5 p.m. Friday.

A man was found dead in the road Friday evening in Fridley, having apparently been struck by a motorist who fled the scene before police arrived. 

According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, Fridley police were called at 5:17 p.m. about a man lying on the ground near the 6000 block of East River Road. First responders got the scene and pronounced the unidentified victim dead. 

"Indications show that the male was struck by a motor vehicle that then left the scene after the crash," a press release from the sheriff's office says. 

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office is asking for any individuals who may have witnessed or have information about the crash to contact the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office at (763) 427-1212."

No further information has been released. 

