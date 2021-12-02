Pedestrian dies after being struck by motorist in Rosemount

Efforts to save a pedestrian who was struck by a driver in Rosemount Wednesday evening were unsuccessful and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Rosemount police, the crash happened just after 5 p.m. at the intersection of Chippendale Ave. and 155th St. W. First responders arrived at the location to find the victim lying in the road, unresponsive.

An air ambulance was called and police performed CPR on the man but he did not survive. His name will be released at a later date by the medical examiner, but police believe he is a 73-year-old from Rosemount.

The 32-year-old driver involved in the crash stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

KARE 11 reports that the victim was walking his dog when he was struck. The dog was not hit.

The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with crash reconstruction.