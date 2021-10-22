Man runs from cops, steals car and fatally strikes pedestrian in St. Paul

October 22, 2021
Pedestrian fatally struck by suspect who stole car after running from St. Paul police

Credit: St. Paul PD

Publish date:

Pedestrian fatally struck by suspect who stole car after running from St. Paul police

The incident began around 5 a.m. Friday.
Author:

A pedestrian was killed when he was struck by a man driving a stolen car and fleeing from police in St. Paul Friday morning. 

According to St. Paul police, the deadly series of events began around 5 a.m. when officers were called to the 100 block of Bridlewood Drive regarding suspicious activity. Police arrived to a 30-year-old man arguing with a female inside a vehicle. 

The man gave police a false name, but when they identified him, they found out he was wanted for multiple felony warrants. Police say a struggle ensued between the suspect and officers and the man broke free and ran from the scene. 

While fleeing, he allegedly stole a white Lexus that was running unattended on the 200 block of Bridlewood Drive. He drove away from the area before officers heard a crash, which happened about a block away at the intersection of Valleyside Drive and Parkland Court. Police say they were not pursuing him with their own vehicles.

Follow Bring Me The News on Facebook

Officers found the white Lexus had been crashed into a tree and the pedestrian, who appeared to have been struck by the vehicle, was lying unresponsive in the street.

The 55-year-old pedestrian, identified as Brian S. Reed of St. Paul, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The suspect has not been arrested but police know who he is. 

No further information has been provided. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

Sen Mark Koran crop
MN News

MN lawmaker encourages donations for locals charged in Jan. 6 insurrection

"They are a good family!" Sen. Mark Koran wrote Friday.

money
Minnesota Life

Money Gal Coaching: Mastering the spiritual parts of money

Kelly Blodgett used her passion behind becoming debt free to launch Money Gal Coaching.

St. Paul police
MN News

Man runs from cops, steals car and fatally strikes pedestrian in St. Paul

The incident began around 5 a.m. Friday.

University of minnesota sign
MN News

U of M will now require proof that employees have been vaccinated for COVID

Previously, only students were required to be vaccinated.

CDC - vaccine band aid
MN Coronavirus

Walz says Minnesota will start administering J&J, Moderna booster shots

Pfizer/BioNtech booster shots had already been approved.

Jim Hagedorn
MN News

Report reveals details about ethics investigation into Rep. Hagedorn

The congressman described the report's findings as "unfounded conclusions."

33462769592_d32f34fd48_k
Travel

SkyWest cancels hundreds of flights due to server error

More than 80 have been canceled at MSP Airport.

elk
Minnesota Life

First elk in more than 100 years spotted in parts of southern WI

The elk population was reintroduced to Wisconsin in recent decades.

grand marais
Travel

10 beautiful Minnesota cities to visit for outdoor adventures

These places are perfect for a day trip or a weekend getaway.

1991BlizzardStillFrame
Minnesota Life

Expect to hear a lot about the 1991 Halloween Blizzard over the next week

It's been 30 years, but for many it feels like yesterday.

Screen Shot 2021-10-22 at 11.33.57 AM
MN News

Woman arrested after shots were fired into hotel room door in Albert Lea

The suspect was caught within minutes of fleeing the scene.

coronavirus, covid-19
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, October 22

COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped four days in a row, but capacity remains tight.

Related

Screen Shot 2020-09-09 at 11.48.58 AM
MN News

Pedestrian fatally struck by motorist in Columbia Heights

The man was hit just before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Screen Shot 2019-11-01 at 7.53.40 AM
MN News

84-year-old pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in West St. Paul

The victim's identity has not been released.

ambulance
MN News

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in St. Paul Sunday evening

The incident occurred near the intersection of Phalen Boulevard and Atlantic Street.

Screen Shot 2021-06-13 at 5.56.00 PM
MN News

Man fatally struck by driver in Brooklyn Park; family believes it was intentional

Paul Pfeifer was fatally struck by a motorist on Saturday.

Screen Shot 2021-07-15 at 10.43.08 AM
MN News

Car thief runs over Domino's driver in southwest Minneapolis

The man was delivering an order when someone stole his vehicle and ran him over.

ambulance
MN News

Fatal crash involving pedestrians in downtown Minneapolis

One pedestrian was killed and another was hospitalized in critical condition.

ambulance, crash
MN News

Pedestrian fatally struck by driver in Brooklyn Park

The identity of the victim has not been released.

police lights
MN News

Pedestrian killed, driver arrested in St. Paul hit-and-run

It happened around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, April 28.