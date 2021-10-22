Man runs from cops, steals car and fatally strikes pedestrian in St. Paul

A pedestrian was killed when he was struck by a man driving a stolen car and fleeing from police in St. Paul Friday morning.

According to St. Paul police, the deadly series of events began around 5 a.m. when officers were called to the 100 block of Bridlewood Drive regarding suspicious activity. Police arrived to a 30-year-old man arguing with a female inside a vehicle.

The man gave police a false name, but when they identified him, they found out he was wanted for multiple felony warrants. Police say a struggle ensued between the suspect and officers and the man broke free and ran from the scene.

While fleeing, he allegedly stole a white Lexus that was running unattended on the 200 block of Bridlewood Drive. He drove away from the area before officers heard a crash, which happened about a block away at the intersection of Valleyside Drive and Parkland Court. Police say they were not pursuing him with their own vehicles.

Officers found the white Lexus had been crashed into a tree and the pedestrian, who appeared to have been struck by the vehicle, was lying unresponsive in the street.

The 55-year-old pedestrian, identified as Brian S. Reed of St. Paul, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect has not been arrested but police know who he is.

No further information has been provided.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.