Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by driver in Litchfield

A 21-year-old pedestrian was hospitalized after he was hit by a driver in Litchfield Friday night.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Ford 500 was being driven westbound on Highway 12 toward South Gorman Avenue when the pedestrian was hit just before 10:30 p.m.

The pedestrian, identified as a 21-year-old man from Litchfield, was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford, a 33-year-old woman from Litchfield, was uninjured. The pedestrian was under the influence of alcohol, according to the State Patrol.