Skip to main content
Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by driver in Litchfield

Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by driver in Litchfield

The crash happened on Highway 12 Friday night.

Kurt Bauschardt via Flickr

The crash happened on Highway 12 Friday night.

A 21-year-old pedestrian was hospitalized after he was hit by a driver in Litchfield Friday night.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Ford 500 was being driven westbound on Highway 12 toward South Gorman Avenue when the pedestrian was hit just before 10:30 p.m.

The pedestrian, identified as a 21-year-old man from Litchfield, was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford, a 33-year-old woman from Litchfield, was uninjured. The pedestrian was under the influence of alcohol, according to the State Patrol.

Next Up

ambulance
MN News

Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by driver in Litchfield

The crash happened on Highway 12 Friday night.

Low, Mimi Parker
MN Music and Radio

Mimi Parker, of Duluth band Low, dies from cancer

She had been diagnosed with ovarian cancer in late 2020.

Twitter
MN Business

General Mills 'pauses' advertisements on Twitter following Elon Musk takeover

Other brands and companies are also considering or suspending their advertisements.

Powerball Minnesota lottery
MN Lifestyle

Powerball jackpot grows to $1.9 billion; three $50K winners in MN

It keeps on rolling over.

Screen Shot 2022-11-05 at 9.24.05 PM
MN News

Benefit planned for small town police officer injured in Twin Cities crash

The crash happened while the off-duty officer was in the cities for a wedding.

kid hospital doctor
MN Health

Latest data: Minnesota's flu, RSV hospitalizations surge

Respiratory illnesses are continuing to surge in Minnesota, earlier than expected.

FFF18667-0371-4561-B900-D338948E69E4
MN Lifestyle

Dakota County reintroduces native bison to its prairie

Dakota County has become the first county in the state to reintroduce bison to its land.

Screen Shot 2022-11-05 at 5.10.27 PM
MN News

Driver rescued from burning car after accident near Wyoming

One of the Wyoming Fire Department's chiefs responded to the fire Friday morning.

Mohamed Ali Selim
MN News

Former Savage middle school principal sentenced for soliciting minor

Mohamed Selim was arrested in May.

ambulance
MN News

Man killed in pickup truck rollover crash in southern MN

Police say the victim was not wearing a seat belt.

Stillwater Football
MN Sports

Here are the brackets for the 2022 Minnesota high school football tournament

The path to U.S. Bank Stadium is now set.

motorcycle
MN News

Motorcyclist found dead morning after police pursuit

The motorcyclist was found following a crash in Otter Tail County.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-09-29 at 10.31.26 AM
MN News

Man seriously injured after being struck by driver while skateboarding

The crash remains under investigation.

Screen Shot 2019-09-16 at 7.03.45 AM
MN News

Pedestrian dies after being hit by driver on busy road in Blaine

It happened Sunday night near the Northtown Mall.

police lights
MN News

Pedestrian dies after being hit by driver in Columbia Heights

The crash occurred at the intersection of 42nd Avenue and Central Avenue Northeast

moorhead police
MN News

12-year-old boy seriously injured after being hit by driver in Moorhead

The crash occurred at the intersection of 30th Avenue South and 12th Street South Thursday evening.

MN News

Driver ejected, killed in rollover crash north of Litchfield

The crash happened at approximately 8:05 a.m. Tuesday.

ambulance
MN News

Man dies after being struck by driver near St. Paul bridge

The crash occurred at the Lake Street-Marshall Avenue Bridge early Saturday morning.

Minneapolis traffic tcf bank gophers
MN News

Couple hit, injured by driver after Gopher football game

The crash occurred a few blocks away from Huntington Bank Stadium on the University of Minnesota campus.

Screen Shot 2019-11-01 at 7.53.40 AM
MN News

84-year-old pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in West St. Paul

The victim's identity has not been released.