December 20, 2021
Pedestrian in critical condition after hit-and-run in Crystal
The vehicle involved in the hit-and-run has been located, but the driver is at large.
Credit: Crystal Police Department

A pedestrian was left in critical condition after a hit-and-run in Crystal Saturday.

It was reported to police around 6:30 p.m. Saturday along County Road 81 near the Crystal Airport, according to the Crystal Police Department. 

According to Dep. Chief Brian Hubbard, officers arrived at the scene and found a male lying in on the road of northbound County Road 81 near the intersection of airport road near the Crystal Airport. 

The victim was rushed to the hospital and as of Sunday afternoon he was in critical but stable condition and expected to survive. 

The vehicle involved in the hit-and-run – a white Ford Focus with front end damage – has been located, but the search for the driver is ongoing. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact the police tip line at 763-531-1046.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

