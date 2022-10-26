Pedestrian killed by driver in downtown Red Wing

A woman died after being struck by a driver in downtown Red Wing on Sunday.

The incident was reported on the 400 block of West 3rd Street at 2:12 p.m., with responders arriving to find 55-year-old Marianne Dohnalek in the road with "significant injuries."

Red Wing Police Department says she was taken to Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Red Wing by ambulance, before being flown by air ambulance to St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester.

Police say she later died from her injuries.

The driver of the car is an 81-year-old woman from Hager City, Wisconsin, who police say stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers. Police do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.