Pedestrian killed in Brooklyn Center hit-and-run

A man was killed in Brooklyn Center Monday evening after being struck by a driver who then fled the scene.

The Brooklyn Center Police Department says it was called to the 6600 block of Dupont Avenue North, close to Brooklyn Center High School, just before 10 p.m., and found the victim dead in the road.

The driver who had struck him had already left the scene, with investigators believing that the suspect lived nearby.

The suspect's vehicle was found a short time later and has been impounded. No arrests have yet been made however.

The victim's identity will be released at a later date.