Pedestrian, motorcyclist killed in St. Paul crash Wednesday night

A pedestrian and motorcyclist died when they collided just after 10 p.m. in St. Paul Wednesday night.

According to St. Paul police, a witness reported seeing the motorcyclist going west on Warner Road when he struck a man who was walking in the center of the road about a half-mile east of the Highway 52 bridge.

The motorcyclist and pedestrian were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities have not been released.

The witness also reported hearing something hit his car, which was kept at the scene for further investigation.

No further information has been provided.