Skip to main content
Pedestrian struck by driver on Central Avenue in Columbia Heights

Pedestrian struck by driver on Central Avenue in Columbia Heights

The crash occurred near the intersection of Central Avenue Northeast and 45th Avenue Northeast Saturday night.

Google

The crash occurred near the intersection of Central Avenue Northeast and 45th Avenue Northeast Saturday night.

A man is in “critical condition” after he was hit by an SUV in Columbia Heights Saturday night.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement, fire and EMS responded to a report of a crash near the intersection of Central Avenue Northeast and 45th Avenue Northeast at around 9 p.m.

A man was reportedly walking outside a crosswalk going west across Central Avenue when he was struck by a driver in an SUV that was traveling southbound. 

He was taken to a local hospital by ambulance in “critical condition,” according to the sheriff’s office.

The incident is currently under investigation. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-04-10 at 10.28.12 AM
MN News

Pedestrian struck by driver on Central Avenue in Columbia Heights

The crash occurred near the intersection of Central Avenue Northeast and 45th Avenue Northeast Saturday night.

EC3ACLQWwAAqVtd
TV, Movies and The Arts

Beloved southeast Minnesota sportscaster Pat Lund dies

A cause of death has not been announced.

Minnesota Aurora
MN Sports

Minnesota Aurora unveils kits for 2022 season

The women's professional soccer team will debut in May.

NCAA Women's College Basketball
MN Sports

Minnesotan wins largest prize in women's bracket challenge history

It is the largest prize ever awarded for women's college basketball.

blizzard conditions
MN Weather

Major storm could hit Minnesota with severe storms, blizzard

The National Weather Service says the wintry impacts are "crazy intriguing" for parts of the state.

Dryden McKay
MN Sports

Mavericks allow 5 third-period goals, lose to Denver in national championship game

The Pioneers' shocking comeback denied Minnesota State its first national title.

police lights
MN News

Isanti man killed in rollover crash in Anoka County

The 60-year-old died from injuries sustained in the East Bethel crash.

Ricky Eloy Ramirez
MN News

Texas man not guilty of murder at Burnsville hotel due to mental illness

Ricky Eloy Ramirez was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 27-year-old Sheldon Jeremy Williams in July.

Screen Shot 2022-04-09 at 1.17.37 PM
MN News

Man gets 12 years for armed robbery of Minneapolis restaurant

He was thwarted in his attempts by the restaurant manager, whom he shot.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Man, 19, assaulted and robbed in downtown Minneapolis dies of injuries

Jaeger Layn David was in the hospital for weeks following the incident last month.

ambulance
MN News

Crash in Burnsville leaves one dead, two severely injured

The teens apparently fled after police received a noise complaint relating to a hotel parking lot.

Kelly, Patrick - crop
MN News

Man accused of stalking another DJ at The Current pleads guilty

The 63-year-old repeatedly showed up at the DJ's home and regularly sent flowers and other gifts to her.

Related

police lights
MN News

Pedestrian dies after being hit by driver in Columbia Heights

The crash occurred at the intersection of 42nd Avenue and Central Avenue Northeast

ambulance
MN News

Woman fatally struck by driver while crossing street in Columbia Heights

The crash happened around 5:20 p.m. on Central Avenue.

ambulance
MN News

3 kids injured, one critical, in Columbia Heights crash

A 7-year-old boy was hospitalized after suffering life-threatening injuries.

Ambulance hospital emergency
MN News

Driver killed after crashing into parked semi-trailer

The crash occurred on the 5800 block of University Avenue Northeast.

Screen Shot 2020-09-09 at 11.48.58 AM
MN News

Pedestrian fatally struck by motorist in Columbia Heights

The man was hit just before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

police tape
MN News

Girl, 15, killed in late-night shooting in Columbia Heights

The Anoka County Sheriff called it "a horrific loss of life."

ambulance
MN News

Man retrieving items from trailer fatally struck by driver in Bloomington

The crash happened around 5 a.m. Saturday.

US bank columbia heights
MN News

Police: 2 people robbed US Bank in Columbia Heights

The suspects threatened the teller and demanded money.