Pedestrian struck by driver on Central Avenue in Columbia Heights

A man is in “critical condition” after he was hit by an SUV in Columbia Heights Saturday night.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement, fire and EMS responded to a report of a crash near the intersection of Central Avenue Northeast and 45th Avenue Northeast at around 9 p.m.

A man was reportedly walking outside a crosswalk going west across Central Avenue when he was struck by a driver in an SUV that was traveling southbound.

He was taken to a local hospital by ambulance in “critical condition,” according to the sheriff’s office.

The incident is currently under investigation.