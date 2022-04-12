Pedestrian struck by SUV driver in Columbia Heights dies

The pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Columbia Heights on Saturday night has died, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

Charles Anthony Flocken, 56, of Columbia Heights, was initially reported to be critical following the collision around 9 p.m. Saturday, but the Anoka County Sheriff's Office says he died at a local hospital Sunday.

Flocken was struck by a southbound SUV while walking west across Central Avenue Northeast near the intersection of 45th Avenue Northeast.

The female driver of the SUV was not injured, according to the sheriff's office.

The crash remains under investigation.