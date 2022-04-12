Skip to main content
Pedestrian struck by SUV driver in Columbia Heights dies from injuries

Pedestrian struck by SUV driver in Columbia Heights dies from injuries

Police have identified the victim as a 56-year-old from Columbia Heights.

Google

Police have identified the victim as a 56-year-old from Columbia Heights.

The pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Columbia Heights on Saturday night has died, authorities confirmed Tuesday. 

Charles Anthony Flocken, 56, of Columbia Heights, was initially reported to be critical following the collision around 9 p.m. Saturday, but the Anoka County Sheriff's Office says he died at a local hospital Sunday.

Flocken was struck by a southbound SUV while walking west across Central Avenue Northeast near the intersection of 45th Avenue Northeast.

The female driver of the SUV was not injured, according to the sheriff's office. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-04-10 at 10.28.12 AM
MN News

Pedestrian struck by SUV driver in Columbia Heights dies

Police have identified the victim as a 56-year-old from Columbia Heights.

Phoutthasa Prathane
MN News

'Dangerous' shooting suspect arrested after police chase

The chase happened around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday in Redwood County.

storm, wall cloud, severe wather
MN Weather

Strong tornadoes possible in MN, IA; raging blizzard in ND

Storms could become violent on Tuesday, while travel in North Dakota may be impossible.

Screen Shot 2022-04-11 at 11.59.20 AM
MN News

Driver facing charges for crash that killed Lakeville North sophomore

A 21-year-old is now facing criminal vehicular homicide charges.

Screen Shot 2022-04-12 at 7.35.21 AM
MN News

Shots fired at West St. Paul house, boy struck in legs

Police say the home was intentionally targeted.

ambulance
MN News

Crash in Rochester leaves 1 dead, 2 injured Monday

The crash happened Monday afternoon on the northeast side of Rochester.

unsplash school bus
MN News

Elementary student hit by motorcyclist who passed stopped Edina school bus

The bus had its stop arm out and lights flashing, police say.

Hanneman bodycam footage
MN News

BCA releases Amir Locke case file, SWAT officer's bodycam footage

Minnesota prosecutors declined last week to file charges in the case.

school, classroom
Minnesota Life

Minnesota Teacher of the Year Award down to 11 finalists

The finalists will be interviewed by a selection panel, with the winner being announced May 1.

plane, Piper PA-32
MN News

Search comes up empty after report of 'possible plane crash'

A resident reported two planes flying low, including one that buzzed a house.

Target Field
MN Sports

Minnesota Twins running limited time $4 ticket deal

The deal is only available until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.

270313624_282040300624950_3419274998819919498_n
MN News

North Dakota forecast: 2 feet of snow, 50 mph winds

Big issues are expected with near-impossible driving conditions.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-04-10 at 10.28.12 AM
MN News

Pedestrian struck by driver on Central Avenue in Columbia Heights

The crash occurred near the intersection of Central Avenue Northeast and 45th Avenue Northeast Saturday night.

Screen Shot 2020-09-09 at 11.48.58 AM
MN News

Pedestrian fatally struck by motorist in Columbia Heights

The man was hit just before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

police lights
MN News

Pedestrian dies after being hit by driver in Columbia Heights

The crash occurred at the intersection of 42nd Avenue and Central Avenue Northeast

ambulance
MN News

Woman fatally struck by driver while crossing street in Columbia Heights

The crash happened around 5:20 p.m. on Central Avenue.

Ambulance Hennepin Healthcare
MN News

Pedestrian trying to cross road dies after being hit by semi-truck driver

The collision happened in Fridley Tuesday evening.

ambulance, crash
MN News

Pedestrian fatally struck by driver in Brooklyn Park

The identity of the victim has not been released.

MN News

Man standing by stalled vehicle fatally struck by SUV

The 45-year-old victim is from Squaw Lake, Minnesota.

MN News

Man struck by vehicle in Columbia Heights dies

He was hit by a vehicle on Dec. 15 and died Dec. 20, police say.