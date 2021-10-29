Skip to main content
October 29, 2021
Pedestrian struck, killed while trying to cross the street in Hibbing

The 28-year-old man died at the scene.
Highway 169 & East Howard Street in Hibbing, Minnesota.

Highway 169 & East Howard Street in Hibbing, Minnesota.

A 28-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver while trying to cross the street in Hibbing.

Chris D. Ozzello was on Howard Street in Hibbing, where it meets Highway 169, around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, the Minnesota State Patrol said. As Ozzello tried to cross from the east side of Howard Street to the west side, he was hit by a Ford Ecosport traveling northbound on the highway.

The driver of that vehicle, an 18-year-old Hibbing man, "was unable to avoid the collision," the State Patrol wrote. 

Ozzello, from Hibbing, died at the scene, the agency said. 

The driver was not injured, and the State Patrol indicated alcohol was not a factor

