Pedestrian struck, killed while trying to cross the street in Hibbing

Highway 169 & East Howard Street in Hibbing, Minnesota. Google Street View

A 28-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver while trying to cross the street in Hibbing.

Chris D. Ozzello was on Howard Street in Hibbing, where it meets Highway 169, around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, the Minnesota State Patrol said. As Ozzello tried to cross from the east side of Howard Street to the west side, he was hit by a Ford Ecosport traveling northbound on the highway.

The driver of that vehicle, an 18-year-old Hibbing man, "was unable to avoid the collision," the State Patrol wrote.

Ozzello, from Hibbing, died at the scene, the agency said.

The driver was not injured, and the State Patrol indicated alcohol was not a factor