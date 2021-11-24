Pedestrian trying to cross road dies after being hit by semi-truck driver

A man was killed in Fridley when he was struck by a semi-truck that was turning as he tried to cross the road.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says the collision happened on old Central Avenue Northeast near 72nd Avenue Northeast just before 5:30 p.m.

Per the sheriff's office: "Early indications show that an adult male driving a semi-truck was traveling northbound on old Central Ave NE and attempting to turn westbound onto 72nd Ave NE, when an adult male attempting to cross was hit by the truck."

Paramedics administered lifesaving measures on the pedestrian at the scene, but he was pronounced dead after he was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center.

It's the latest fatality in what has been an extraordinarily deadly year on Minnesota roads.

The Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety says there have been 450 traffic deaths in the state this year, the most since 2007.

