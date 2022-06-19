People flee from Duluth bar after accidental shooting during fight

One person was injured after a gun was accidentally fired during a bar fight in downtown Duluth early Saturday morning.

According to the Duluth Police Department, officers on foot patrol noticed people running out of Aces on First on the 100 block of West 1st Street at around 2 a.m. They were fleeing the bar and saying multiple people had been shot.

At the bar, responding officers found one man with a gunshot wound to his foot.

Multiple witnesses and surveillance video confirmed that two men were fighting two other men when a gun fell out of a man's waistband. When a bystander attempted to grab the gun, it fired and the victim was shot in the foot.

Two men involved in the fight were found at another bar a few blocks away. They were interviewed and released. The other two who were fighting haven't been found, nor has the gun that discharged.

The shooting remains under investigation but police say there isn't a threat to the public because it was an accidental shooting.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.