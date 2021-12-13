Pequot Lakes cancels school Monday, police cite 'safety concerns'

School was canceled in Pequot Lakes on Monday due to what police are calling "safety concerns."

According to a joint press release from Pequot Lakes Police Department and Pequot Lakes School District, school was canceled after the district learned of "reports on social media regarding safety concerns" at the high school.

Additionally, police say they are investigating an incident from last Friday "when a student brought a [Swiss] army knife to the middle school/high school campus parking lot."

No further information about the Friday incident nor the safety concerns on Monday have been released, but police and district officials are investigating while also receiving assistance from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

The district will communicate plans for Tuesday – whether school will be held or not – as soon as possible.

Anyone with information about safety concerns at the school should call police at 218-568-8111.