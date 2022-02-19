Skip to main content

Person found dead after truck fire in Saginaw Friday night

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident at around 11 p.m.
police lights squad car dark - Unsplash

A person was found dead in St. Louis County Friday night after authorities responded to a vehicle fire.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, emergency responders were called to Highway 2 in Saginaw at around 11 p.m. Friday on a report of a pickup truck that was on fire.

Officers found a 61-year-old person with burns next to the truck, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident happened on a property that belonged to both the 911 caller and the victim.

The incident remains under investigation. The victim’s name, age and gender has not yet released. 

