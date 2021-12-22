Person found dead in rubble after house fire in Becker County

Skip to main content
December 22, 2021
Person found dead in rubble following house fire in northern Minnesota
The fire caused the home to collapse before firefighters arrived.
Detroit Lakes Fire Department, Facebook

One person was found dead in the rubble of a home that collapsed in a fire in Becker County early Wednesday morning. 

First responders were called to a home at 36235 Hubble Pond Road in rural Rochert, about 10 miles north of Detroit Lakes, at 2:12 a.m., according to the Becker County Sheriff's Office. 

When first responders arrived, the home had already collapsed "due to extensive fire damage." 

Officials did not know if anyone was home at the time of the blaze but a victim was eventually located in the rubble. The victim has not yet been identified. 

The fire remains under investigation, and no additional information has been released. 

The Minnesota State Fire Marshall's Office and fire departments from Frazee, Detroit Lakes and Wolf Lake responded to the scene.

According to the State Fire Marshall's Office, at least 25 people have died in fires in Minnesota this year, far fewer than the 48 people who had died in fires at this time in 2020. 

Preliminary data show 53 people were killed in fires in Minnesota in 2020. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the law enforcement's latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

