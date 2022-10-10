Person found shot dead in St. Paul alley

Skip to main content
St. Paul Police are investigating after someone was found shot dead in an alley in the Payne-Palen neighborhood Monday. 

Officers were called after the body was discovered in the 1000 block of York Ave. E, according to the St. Paul Police Department. 

The victim was found alone in an alley with apparent gunshot wounds, police said, and medics pronounced them dead at the scene. 

Officers remained on scene in the east side neighborhood Monday afternoon, canvassing for witnesses and evidence. 

"No arrests have been made at this time, and details surrounding the incident are still under investigation," the department stated around 4:30 p.m. 

The investigation marks the city's 28th homicide investigation of the year. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

