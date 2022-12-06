Person shot by police in St. Paul Monday evening

Details are limited but St. Paul Police Department has confirmed that officers were involved in a shooting that wounded a person Monday evening.

The shooting occurred around 6:10 p.m. on the 1000 block of Hudson Road.

"The person shot was transported to Regions Hospital. No officers were injured," police said in a brief statement.

The condition of the person shot is unknown.

More information is expected Monday night. Check back for updates.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.