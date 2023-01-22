Person shot inside Brooklyn Park bowling alley

One person was shot in the leg during a fight inside a Brooklyn Park bowling alley just after 12 a.m. Sunday.

According to Brooklyn Park police, the incident happened at approximately 12:07 a.m. at the Bowlero located at 7545 Brooklyn Blvd., with officers arriving to find the victim outside after being shot in the leg inside the building.

Video posted online shows people scrambling after the sound of an apparent gunshot is heard.

Police say they learned that two groups got into a fight before one person pulled a gun and fired a shot. A witness confirmed seeing one person with a gun.

The suspects were gone from the scene by the time police arrived.

Police are investigating and no further information has been released.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.